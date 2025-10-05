BOSTON (WHDH) - An investigation is underway after a charred Boston police cruiser was towed from a road in the South End overnight.

Video showed the vehicle in a taped-off section of Mass. Ave. and Tremont Street with fire damage to the area around the driver’s side door.

Witnesses say there was a large crowd in the area at the time and that the vehicle may have been intentionally set on fire.

No additional information was immediately available.

This is a developing news story;

