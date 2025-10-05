BOSTON (WHDH) - An investigation is underway after a charred Boston police cruiser was towed from a road in the South End overnight.

Video showed the vehicle in a taped-off section of Mass. Ave. and Tremont Street with fire damage to the area around the driver’s side door.

Witnesses say there was a large crowd in the area at the time and that the vehicle may have been intentionally set on fire.

No additional information was immediately available.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

Join our Newsletter for the latest news right to your inbox