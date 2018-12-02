Police investigating after cruiser-involved crash in Bedford, NH

BEDFORD, N.H. (WHDH) - Police are investigating after a cruiser was involved in a crash on Saturday night in Bedford, New Hampshire.

A preliminary investigation suggests an on-duty Bedford officer was attempting a routine traffic stop about 10:14 p.m. at the intersection of South River and Kilton Road when it collided with a third vehicle.

The crash sent the cruiser into a nearby tree, according to police.

Police say the officer and the operator of the third vehicle, a 56-year-old Bedford woman, were transported to local hospitals.

The officer was released and the woman is being treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the black sedan that the officer was initially attempting to stop did not remain on scene, according to police.

The incident is under investigation. Anyone that witnessed the crash is urged to contact police at 603-472-5113.

