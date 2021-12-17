CONCORD, N.H. (WHDH) - Authorities are investigating after a state police cruiser transporting New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu was involved in a crash near the State House in Concord on Friday morning.

Emergency crews responding to a report of a crash in the area of South Street near Thorndike Street just after 8 a.m. found a 2006 Chevy Malibu that had collided with a New Hampshire State Police Cruiser.

Sununu and the sergeant who was driving him to the State House were not injured in the crash.

A preliminary investigation indicated that a 79-year-old man pulled out in front of the cruiser, causing the crash, state police said.

There were no additional details immediately available.

