BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police are investigating after a cruiser was vandalized in Jamaica Plain on Tuesday morning, officials said.

Officers responding to a report of a vandalized vehicle in the area of 3345 Washington St. after 8 a.m. found a cruiser with a shattered rear window, according to the Boston Police Department.

Video from the scene showed the damaged cruiser getting towed away.

Police have not named any suspects.

An investigation remains ongoing.

