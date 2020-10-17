Police investigating after cyclist struck by car in Marblehead

MARBLEHEAD, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are investigating after a man was seriously injured after a car hit his bicycle in Marblehead Saturday, officials said.

Officers responding to reports of an accident at Pleasant Street and Mohawk Road Saturday afternoon found a cyclist who had collided with a car, police said. The cyclist, a man in his 30s, suffered a serious head injury and was medflighted to a Boston hospital.

No other information was immediately available. Police are investigating the crash.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)