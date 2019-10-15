Police investigating after cyclist struck, injured by vehicle in Worcester

Officers are investigating a collision between a car and bicycle in Worcester on Tuesday, police said.

Officers responding to reports of a crash on East Central Street at 9 a.m. found a car driven by a 53-year-old man had collided with a bicycle operated by a 61-year-old man, police said. The cyclist was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Initial investigation showed the car was exiting the off-ramp of 290 West onto East Central Street with a green light when the cyclist rode across the exit ramp, police said.

The crash is still under investigation. No other information is available.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2019 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)