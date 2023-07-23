CONCORD, N.H. (WHDH) - Authorities in New Hampshire say there is no danger to the public after a daylight shooting left a man with non-life-threatening injuries in Concord on Saturday.

The Concord Police Department said the 33-year-old victim was found and taken to a hospital after officers were called to the area of 76 Basin Street around 2:30 p.m.

In a news release, the department said that all individuals “involved in the incident” had been identified and that as an investigation into the shooting continues, no threat was posed to the public.

Officials did not say whether any arrests had been made yet or if anyone was facing charges, and asked that anyone who may have information on the shooting reach out to the Concord Police Department Criminal Investigations Division at 603-225-8600.

Those who wish to submit a tip anonymously can do so via the Concord Regional Crimeline at 603-226-3100 or online at at the Concord Regional Crimeline website.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)