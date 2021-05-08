Police investigating after dead cat found bound, shot under car in Cambridge

CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are turning to the public for tips after a bound and shot cat was found dead in Cambridge on Thursday.

An animal control officer responding to a report of a cat crying underneath a car in the area of Hurley and Sciarappa streets around 8 a.m. found a dead, young male cat whose hind legs had been bound with masking tape, authorities said.

The officer brought the cat, who was missing a large percentage of its fur, to Angell Animal Medical Center in Jamaica Plain. Pathologist Pam Mouser performed an autopsy, finding the cat had suffered multiple BB gunshot wounds to its face and body.

The cat weighed 12.3 pounds and was described as mostly black and shorthaired, with patches of white on its face and paws, according to authorities.

The MSPCA is offering a $1,000 reward for information leading to an animal cruelty conviction.

Anyone with information is urged to call the MSPCA’s law enforcement number at 800-628-5808 or the Cambridge Police Department at 617-349-3300.

