Police investigating after ‘disturbances’ felt in Peabody on Tuesday

PEABODY, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are investigating after “disturbances” were reportedly felt and heard in a Peabody neighborhood on Tuesday, officials said.

The disturbances were reported in the area of Goodwin Circle near the city’s downtown section around 11:30 a.m. and 12 p.m., according to the Peabody Police Department.

Police say they have since been in contact with officials in Lynn and Lynnfield.

“At this time, the origin is unknown to all parties,” the department said in a tweet. “We will continue to monitor and investigate the vicinity.”

Anyone with information is urged to contact the department at 978-531-1212.

