Police investigating after dog fatally shot during Leominster gunfight

LEOMINSTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are investigating after a dog was shot and killed during a gunfight between two people in Leominster, officials said.

Officers responding to Adams Street Monday night found a dog had been shot to death, police said. Officials said the dog was not the target but was hit when two people shot at each other.

No other information was immediately available. Police are investigating.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)