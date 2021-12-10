BROOKLINE, MASS. (WHDH) - Brookline police are investigating after a Corgi-mix was found taped inside a box in a port-a-potty Thursday night, according to MSPCA-Angell officials.

The 22-pound female dog, believed to be around five years old, had been placed inside a O-Cedar EasyWring mop and bucket box in a port-a-potty at a construction site on Colchester Street, officials said.

She was not wearing a collar or identification tags and is not microchipped.

Officers brought the dog, who had already freed her head and two front legs from the box, to Angell Animal Medical Center, where she was evaluated by the veterinary staff.

The frightened, but unharmed dog is now stable and resting at the MSPCA adoption center in Jamaica Plain, where she will remain for a mandatory seven-day stray hold before being put up for adoption.

“She’s resting comfortably and starting to come out of her shell already,” said Mike Keiley, director of MSPCA adoption.

An investigation into the incident remains ongoing.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Brookline Police Department at 617-730-2730.

