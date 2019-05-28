Police investigating after dog shot at New Hampshire park

CLAREMONT, N.H. (WHDH) - Police in New Hampshire are investigating after a dog was shot at a park in Claremont on Sunday, officials said.

Officers responding to a report of a shooting at Monadnock Park around 5:45 p.m. found a dog suffering from a gunshot wound, according to the Claremont Police Department.

While at the scene, police say officers interviewed witnesses, collected physical evidence, and assisted the dog’s owner with obtaining medical treatment.

There was no immediate word on the dog’s condition.

Police say the suspected shooter has been identified. The Sullivan County District Attorney’s Office will decide if criminal charges are warranted.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact Sgt. Justin Laffin at 603-542-9538.

An investigation into the shooting is ongoing.

