Police investigating after double shooting in Dorchester

DORCHESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are investigating after two people were shot in Dorchester on Saturday.

Police responding to 49 Withington St. about 5:10 p.m. say one victim sustained life-threatening injuries and the second victim has non-life-threatening injuries.

Officials are on scene and have recovered a handgun, according to police.

