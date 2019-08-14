HUDSON, N.H. (WHDH) - Police are investigating a case of animal cruelty after dozens of pets were seized from a home in Hudson, New Hampshire on Tuesday.

Officers executing a search warrant at 35A Shadowbrook Road found 18 cats, two chickens, two guinea pigs and two rabbits who were not being properly cared for at the residence, police said.

The animals were placed into protective custody and are receiving the care they need.

No arrests have been made at this time.

