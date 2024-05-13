BROOKLINE, MASS. (WHDH) - A police investigation got underway early Monday morning after a driver abandoned a car on a set of Green Line tracks in Brookline.

The MBTA Transit Police Department in a post on X said a witness reported seeing two people fleeing from the car near 3 a.m. in the area of Commonwealth Avenue and Fuller Street, near the Packard’s Corner station.

Police said the vehicle was towed from the scene and there was no damage to the tracks.

No further information was immediately available.

