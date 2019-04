MANSFIELD, MASS. (WHDH) - Mansfield police are investigating after a driver crashed through the front door of a bakery on Thursday.

Crews responded to White’s Bakery and Cafe on School Street about 1:30 pm.

There were no reported injuries.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

No additional information was immediately available.

BREAKING: police investigating a car through a building at White's Bakery in Mansfield. Unclear if there are any injuries. Stay tuned #7News pic.twitter.com/EDIlQH0aXc — Justin Bourke (@JBourkeOn7) April 4, 2019

Officers and MFD are currently at White’s Bakery investigating a crash involving a single vehicle that drove completely into the store. No one was injured. Crash Deconstructionist Dave Kinahan will be investigating. — Mansfield Police MA (@MansfieldMAPD) April 4, 2019

