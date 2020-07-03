Police investigating after driver crashes into Manchester, NH home

MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - Police are investigating after a driver slammed into a house in Manchester, New Hampshire late Thursday night.

Emergency crews responding to a reported crash at the intersection of Wellington Road and Currier Drive around 10:30 p.m. found the vehicle against the home.

Traffic in the area was temporarily detoured while police investigated the scene.

No additional information was immediately released.

