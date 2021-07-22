SUDBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are investigating after a driver crashed through the front of an orthodontics office in Sudbury on Thursday morning.

Emergency crews responding to a report of a crash at 17 Concord Road around 9:15 a.m. found a damaged Tesla under a pile of debris inside Sudbury Orthodontics, according to the Sudbury Police Department.

Police noted that the driver suffered minor injuries and nobody inside the office was hurt.

In a statement, Sudbury Police Chief Scott Nix said, “the accident appears to be operator error and unfamiliarity with vehicle functionality” and criminal charges are not expected to be filed.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

