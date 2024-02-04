FOXBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are investigating after a person was fatally shot on Interstate 95 in Foxboro late Saturday night, officials said.

Troopers responding to a reported shooting around 10:00 p.m. determined at least two vehicles were traveling southbound when shots were fired, prompting one vehicle to come to a stop, according to state police.

The occupant of the stopped vehicle was found to be suffering from multiple gunshot wounds and was rushed to Sturdy Memorial Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. His name has not been released.

No additional information was immediately available.

