Police investigating after driver hits Hull motorcycle officer during funeral procession

HULL, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are investigating after a New York man allegedly struck a motorcycle police officer during a funeral procession in Hull on Sunday.

Officers responding to a reported crash involving a police motorcycle at Nantasket Avenue and K Street at 1 p.m. found a 68-year-old man from New York whose vehicle collided with the officer, according to police.

A preliminary investigation suggests the driver was traveling east on K Street in a Ford F-150 pickup when he struck the motorcycle officer as they were traveling north on Nantasket Avenue as part of a funeral procession, police said.

The motorcycle officer was transported to a local hospital with injuries that are not believed to be life-threatening. The driver stayed on the scene and cooperated with the investigation.

The crash remains under investigation.

