BOSTON (WHDH) - MBTA transit police were investigating as of Monday morning after they said a driver hit an MBTA bus and fled the scene over the weekend.

Police said the incident happened on Sunday around 8:30 p.m. at the intersection of Columbus Avenue and Bray Street in Boston.

Police said the vehicle’s driver made an illegal U-turn before hitting the bus and leaving the area.

While the driver fled, police said the crash dislodged the vehicle bumper with its license plate still attached.

Police said investigators planned to follow up and identify the driver.

A photo from the scene showed some damage to the MBTA bus. There were no injuries reported, according to police.

3/5 at 830PM a MV makes an illegal U turn slamming into an #MBTA bus on Columbus Ave/Bray St. The operator fled the scene. However their bumper was dislodged & the license plate remained affixed. TPD to follow up and identify driver. No injuries reported. pic.twitter.com/rxRzwAAKFb — MBTA Transit Police (@MBTATransitPD) March 6, 2023

