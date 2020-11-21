Police investigating after driver hits trees and is killed in Rhode Island

WARWICK, R.I. (WHDH) - Police are investigating a fatal crash that happened on Saturday morning in Warwick, Rhode Island, officials said.

Troopers responding to a crash south of Cowesett Road around 7:40 a.m. found a 2017 Kia Sportage west of Route 95, which had struck several trees, state police said.

The driver, identified as Ravi Rahul, 41, of Exeter, Rhode Island, was rushed to Rhode Island Hospital but died as a result of his injuries, according to police.

A preliminary investigation determined the victim exited the roadway for an unknown reason and struck several trees, police said.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call Rhode Island State Police at 401-444-1064.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)