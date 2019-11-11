Police investigating after elderly bicyclist struck by car in Dartmouth

DARTMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - An investigation is underway after an elderly bicyclist was struck and injured by an 18-year-old motorist in Dartmouth on Monday morning.

Officers responding to the intersection of Slocum Road and Lexington Avenue just before 10 a.m. found a bicyclist in the street who had been hit by a 2010 Volkswagen Beetle, according to the Dartmouth Police Department.

The victim, whose name has not been released, was taken to Rhode Island Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

It’s not clear if charges will be filed against the driver involved in the crash.

No additional information was immediately available.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)