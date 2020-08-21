Police investigating after elderly man attacked by feral pig in Lexington

LEXINGTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Police have launched an investigation after an elderly man was attacked and injured by a feral pig in Lexington on Thursday afternoon, officials said.

Officers responding to the area of Turning Mill and Grimes roads encountered a man who claimed he had been attacked by a pig, according to the Lexington Police Department.

The victim, whose name has not been released, was taken to a local hospital with minor injuries.

Police later located the pig in question following a brief search but they were forced to euthanize the animal when it became “aggressive,” officials said.

Investigators suspect the pig was abandoned by its owner because food was found nearby.

No additional details have been made available.

