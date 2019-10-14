Police investigating after elderly man hits, kills 79-year-old pedestrian in NH

NASHUA, N.H (WHDH) - Nashua, New Hampshire police are investigating after an elderly man hit and killed a 79-year-old woman in the parking lot of an assisted living facility Monday morning, officials said.

Officers responding to a reported pedestrian crash in the parking lot of Bridges by EPOCH at Nashua found the woman pinned beneath the vehicle, according to Nashua police.

She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The 80-year-old driver, whose name was not released, remained on scene and is cooperating.

The Nashua Police Collision Reconstruction Unit will be investigating the cause of this collision.

Anyone who may have witnessed the accident is asked to contact Nashua police at 603-594-3500.

