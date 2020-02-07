Police investigating after elderly man hits, seriously injures pedestrian in Norton

NORTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Norton police are investigating after an elderly man hit and seriously injured a pedestrian on Friday.

Officers responding to a reported pedestrian crash in front of 69 East Main Street around 1:15 p.m. found a 37-year-old Taunton woman suffering from serious injuries, according to a release issued by the department.

Officers say she was alert and conscious while she was being taken to Rhode Island Hospital.

The 73-year-old driver was traveling eastbound down the street and told police he did not see the woman in the roadway.

She was not walking in a crosswalk at the time of the accident, police said.

The driver was issued a citation and the incident remains under investigation.

