MILTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Police have launched an investigation after an elderly man was wounded in an apparent accidental shooting in Milton on Wednesday, officials said.

Officers responding to a report of a shooting in the area of Randolph Avenue found a 78-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound, according to the Milton Police Department.

The victim was rushed to an area hospital. He is expected to survive.

Video from the scene showed officers removing several long guns from the victim’s home.

Police noted that the man did have a valid license to carry.

There were no additional details immediately available.

