Police investigating after elderly pedestrian struck, killed in Quincy

QUINCY, MASS. (WHDH) - Police in Quincy have launched an investigation after an elderly pedestrian was struck and killed by a vehicle on Wednesday morning, officials said.

Officers responding to a report of a crash involving a pedestrian on Quincy Avenue near Dependable Cleaners before 8 a.m. found the victim in the roadway, according to the Quincy Police Department.

The victim, a man in his 70s, was pronounced dead at the scene.

A crash reconstruction team has been called in to assist with an investigation.

No additional information was immediately available.

Anyone who may have witnessed the crash is urged to contact Quincy police.

We are saddened to report this crash is now being investigated as a fatality. The deceased is Asian male in 70’s. No further Information is being provided pending notification of next of kin. This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact QPD. https://t.co/20W0rRzGqu — Quincy, MA Police Dept (@quincymapolice) June 10, 2020

