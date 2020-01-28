Police investigating after elderly pedestrian struck, seriously injured in Quincy

QUINCY, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are investigating after an 80-year-old man was struck and seriously injured by a vehicle in Quincy on Monday, officials said.

Officers responding to a reported crash on Palmer Street at 9:15 a.m. assisted with transporting the man to a local hospital, where he remains in critical condition.

The driver remained at the scene and the cause of the crash remains under investigation.

No other information was immediately released.

