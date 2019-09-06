Police investigating after elderly woman struck, seriously injured by car in Saugus

SAUGUS, MASS. (WHDH) - The Massachusetts State Police are investigating a pedestrian was struck by a car and seriously injured in Saugus.

Officers responding to the scene told 7News a 68-year-old grandmother was crossing by the LA Fitness on Route 99 with her two grandchildren when she was struck by a car.

She was transported to a hospital with serious injuries.

The children were not injured.

The driver stayed on the scene.

State and local police are investigating the crash.

