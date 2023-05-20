READING, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are investigating after a 79-year-old woman was struck and seriously injured by a vehicle in Reading on Saturday.

Officers responding to a reported pedestrian crash on Haverhill Street around 2 p.m. found the woman injured. The 19-year-old driver who struck her remained on scene and cooperated with police.

The woman was taken by ambulance to Lahey Hospital & Medical Center.

The incident remains under investigation.

No additional information was immediately available.

