Police investigating after elderly woman struck, seriously injured by vehicle in Roxbury

BOSTON (WHDH) - Police are investigating after an elderly woman was rushed to the hospital with serious injuries after being hit by a car in Roxbury on Saturday.

Officers responding to a reported pedestrian crash near Tremont and Whittier streets around 4:30 p.m. found the elderly woman with serious but non-life-threatening injuries, according to Boston police.

The driver stayed at the scene, police said.

No charges have been filed.

The crash remains under investigation.

No additional information has been released.

