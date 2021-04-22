Police investigating after explosion during gender reveal party rocks NH town

KINGSTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are investigating after a large explosion during a gender reveal party rocked a town in New Hampshire earlier this week, officials said.

Officers responding to a report of an explosion at a quarry in the area of 18 Doore Road in Kingston on Tuesday night determined that the source of the blast was about 80 pounds of Tannerite, a legal explosive target used for firearms practice, according to the Kingston Police Department.

Those who were holding the gender reveal party told officers that they thought it was safe to detonate the Tannerite in the quarry.

The individual who purchased the Tannerite has since surrendered to police and is said to be cooperating with the investigation.

Police have not yet announced what charges will be filed.

