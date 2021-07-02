NEW BEDFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - Police have launched an investigation after an explosive device was found on a porch in New Bedford on Friday morning, officials said.

Officers responding to a home at 65 Mosher St. around 6:45 a.m. found a suspicious device near the front door and immediately called in a Massachusetts State Police bomb squad, as well as local fire officials, according to the New Bedford Police Department.

Officials say crews then used x-ray imaging to analyze the item, which was confirmed to be an improvised explosive device.

The area was evacuated, crews conducted a controlled detonation, and the device was destroyed without incident.

Anyone with information on the incident is urged to contact New Bedford police at 508-991-6300.

