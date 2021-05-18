Police investigating after Fall River shooting leaves 2 dead, 1 hospitalized

FALL RIVER, MASS. (WHDH) - Fall River police are investigating after a shooting left two people dead and one person hospitalized Tuesday evening.

Emergency crews were called to the scene near Griffin Park around 4:20 p.m. where they found two people suffering from apparent gunshot wounds, according to Police Chief Jeff Cardoza.

Both men were transported to an area hospital where they later died. Their names are not being released until police can notify their next of kin.

A third victim drove himself to a hospital with injuries to his leg.

It is unclear if a suspect has been taken into custody.

State police and the district attorney’s office is assisting in the investigation.

No further details have been released.

