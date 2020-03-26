Police investigating after family riding bikes struck by car in Ipswich

IPSWICH, MASS. (WHDH) - A family of three who were riding their bikes along a road in Ipswich were rushed to the hospital after being struck from behind by a motorist on Thursday, officials said.

Emergency crews responding to a report of a crash on Topsfield Road found a mother and father in their 50s, along with their young adult son, who were injured in a serious collision involving a vehicle, according to the Ipswich Police Department.

The mother and driver of the vehicle were taken to Beverly Hospital by ambulance. There was no immediate word on their condition.

The father and son were flown to a Boston hospital with serious injuries.

Ipswich Police Chief Paul Nikas said the road is wide with no sight obstructions.

“We’re still trying to ascertain what the cause of the accident was,” Nikas told reporters.

The names of those involved in the collision have not been released.

Drivers were asked to avoid Topsfield Road near Turner Hill.

An investigation is ongoing.

