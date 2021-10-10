Police are investigating a fatal shooting in Hyde Park Sunday, officials said.

Officers responding to reports of a shooting on Ayles Road Sunday afternoon found a man suffering from gunshot wounds, police said. The victim was taken to the hospital and later pronounced dead, according to police.

No other information was immediately available. Police are investigating the shooting.

