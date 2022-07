BOSTON (WHDH) - Police are investigating after a fatal shooting in Mattapan Thursday night.

Officials responded to the area of Orlando Street in Mattapan after a report of a person shot in the head.

The gun shot victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Detectives are actively investigating the incident.

