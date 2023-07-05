BOSTON (WHDH) - Two people are under arrested and five people have been shot following a violent Fourth of July in Mattapan, officials said.

Officers responding to a reported shooting on River Street and Edgewater Drive found five people shot, according to Boston police.

Two people have been placed under arrest in connection with the shooting and two weapons were recovered.

Officers could be seen leaving evidence markers among the spent fireworks in the street.

No additional information was immediately available.

