Police investigating after German shepherd shot, killed in Methuen

METHUEN, MASS. (WHDH) - Police in Methuen are investigating after a German shepherd was found shot to death on Thursday, officials said.

Officers responding to the area of Lowell Boulevard found the deceased animal, according to the Methuen Police Department.

#UPDATE victim dog identified as a German Sheppard. — Joseph E. Solomon 🇺🇸 (@ChiefSolomon) April 4, 2019

Law enforcement officers with the MSPCA Animal Care and Adoption Center and Massachusetts State Police crime scene investigators have been notified.

No additional information was immediately available.

An investigation is underway.

working a scene where a dog has been shot on Lowell Blvd and is deceased. More to come. via @ChiefSolomon — Methuen Police 🇺🇸 (@MethuenPolice) April 4, 2019

