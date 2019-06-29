Police investigating after girl on skateboard struck by vehicle in Plymouth

PLYMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are investigating after a girl riding a skateboard in Plymouth was struck by a vehicle on Saturday.

Emergency crews responded to a report of a child struck on Chestnut Street about 5:30 p.m., fire officials said.

The girl has been taken to South Shore Hospital with undisclosed injuries.

No additional information was immediately available.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)