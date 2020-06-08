BOURNE, MASS. (WHDH) - An investigation is underway in Bourne after a girl was struck by a pickup truck on Monday, officials said.

Bourne police and fire crews responding to a reported pedestrian crash on Monument Neck Road around 1:30 p.m. determined that a pickup truck had struck a juvenile female, according to the Bourne Police Department.

The girl was taken by medical helicopter to Cape Cod Hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

The cause of the incident remains under investigation.

No additional information was immediately released.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)