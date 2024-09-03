GLOUCESTER , MASS. (WHDH) - A police investigation continued Tuesday after a group of teens allegedly attacked a 16-year-old in Gloucester late last week.

The incident sent Jaden Tkaczyk to a local hospital with a broken bone below his eye, along with bruises and scratches over the rest of his body. Days later, Tkaczyk shared his story.

“They just all pounced on me and started beating me,” he said. “I couldn’t get up. They were hitting me in the back of my head, the front of my head.”

Tkaczyk said the incident happened in a wooded area near Goose Cove.

“As a mother, you never want to see your child like that in that condition with footprints on his face, and a neck brace,” said Tkaczyk’s mother, Jasmine.

Gloucester police in a statement said officers first responded near 10:45 p.m. Friday for a report of a missing person. Once on scene, police said they learned there had been a dispute between teens at a party in the woods.

Police said they found an injured teen, now identified as Tkaczyk, and brought him to the hospital. Gloucester police said they determined the people involved in this incident knew each other.

As of Tuesday afternoon, authorities were still reviewing videos on social media to determine who was involved in the incident and whether or not the alleged beating rises to the level of a hate crime against Tkaczyk, who is transgender.

A Gloucester detective trained in civil rights investigations is currently leading the case, according to police.

While the investigation continues, one mother who spoke with 7NEWS at Gloucester High School said her son is familiar with the incident. She said none of this was a hate crime.

“Not once in any video do they mention sexuality, nothing,” said Nicole O’Connell.

Gloucester police said local investigators have been in contact with officials at the Essex County District Attorney’s office for “support and resources.”

“We are treating these allegations with the utmost seriousness,” said Gloucester Police Chief Edward Conley. “We ask the public to allow the investigation to proceed without rushing to judgment.”

Police have asked anyone with information to contact authorities at 978-283-1212.

