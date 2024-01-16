BOSTON (WHDH) - Bullets flew through a quiet Roslindale neighborhood Monday, striking a home and waking up neighbors shortly before 7 a.m.

As a police investigation continued Monday evening, people who live along Pinedale Road described their experience.

“I had just recently gone to sleep when it happened and it was just a really loud bang on the door, or what we thought was on the door,” said Benjamin Petit.

Petit lives on the top floor of a multi-family home on Pinedale Road.

Police said investigators found “ballistic damage” on the property but said no one was shot.

“First, one cop car showed up,” Petit said of the initial law enforcement response. “Then, in the next half an hour, there was about four laying down in the street right here and then they closed the street with some tape.”

Petit said he frequently walks his dog up and down Pinedale Road. He said the area is a “a really nice neighborhood.”

“Nothing like this has ever happened until now,” he said.

Now on alert, Petit said he is “really afraid of what can happen next.”

“It could be anyone in the house,” he said.

At least one other resident in the Pinedale Road area said they heard gunshots Monday morning.

“My partner also woke up and I was like ‘Gunshots, those were gunshots, right?’” said Marissa Jax.

Police said their investigation was ongoing as of Monday night, saying no suspects had been arrested.

