Police investigating after home in Watertown struck by gunfire

WATERTOWN, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are investigating after a home in Watertown was struck by gunfire early Monday morning, officials said.

Officers responding to a report of shots fired in the area of Phillip Darch Road around 3 a.m. found a home that had been struck by bullets, according to the Watertown Police Department.

People inside the home were sleeping when the shots rang out and no injuries were reported.

There were no additional details immediately available.

Anyone with information on the incident is urged to contact Watertown police at 617-972-5600.

