MERRIMACK, N.H. (WHDH) - New Hampshire state police are investigating after decomposed human remains were found near the Merrimack River in New Hampshire on Sunday, officials said.

The remains were found near the banks of the river off Wright Avenue by a duck hunter who called 911. Members of the Merrimack Police Department responded, secured the area, and requested assistance from Marine Patrol due to the scene’s proximity to the river.

Personnel from both agencies are currently conducting a coordinated investigation to determine the circumstances surrounding the discovery. The NHSP’s Major Crime Unit and the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner have been notified and are assisting with identifying the remains.

Anyone with information that may assist the investigation should contact Marine Patrol Sgt. Nicholas Haroutunian at (603) 227-2112 or Nicholas.M.Haroutunian@dos.nh.gov.

