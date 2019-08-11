Police investigating after husband allegedly stabs, critically injures wife in Roxbury

BOSTON (WHDH) - A woman is in critical condition after being repeatedly stabbed by her husband in Roxbury on Sunday morning, family members and law enforcement officials said.

The stabbing allegedly happened in broad daylight, as friends, neighbors, and family members were nearby.

“I heard her mom scream,” said Maria Teixeira, a neighbor of the victim. “So I said ‘let me go outside to see what’s going on in the street.’ When I came her mom was on the street crying and crying, saying ‘I want to see my daughter.’”

Police allegedly found the woman in her apartment suffering from several stab wounds, and her husband was arrested there.

Family members told WHDH the couple have been married almost 15 years and said the wife called police on the husband this morning because he was acting aggressively. He allegedly left their home only to come back a couple hours later, family members said.

Suffolk District Attorney Rachael Rollins said, “We have a family that is going to be deeply impacted by what happened here, and I really hope we’re going to be speaking more about domestic violence and the work we have to do to try to end it.”

