Police investigating after husband allegedly stabs, kills wife in Roxbury

BOSTON (WHDH) - A man is facing murder charges after allegedly fatally stabbing his wife in Roxbury Sunday, law enforcement officials said.

Officers responding to reports of a stabbing in the area of Clarence Street at 12:15 p.m. allegedly found a woman suffering from multiple stab wounds, police said. She was taken to an area hospital where she succumbed to her injuries, police said.

At the scene, police arrested Valdir Chaves, 43, and charged him with murder.

The stabbing allegedly happened in broad daylight, as friends, neighbors, and family members were nearby.

“I heard her mom scream,” said Maria Teixeira, a neighbor of the victim. “So I said ‘let me go outside to see what’s going on in the street.’ When I came her mom was on the street crying and crying, saying ‘I want to see my daughter.’”

Family members told WHDH the couple have been married almost 15 years and said the woman called police on her husband this morning because he was acting aggressively. He allegedly left their home only to come back a couple hours later, family members said.

Suffolk District Attorney Rachael Rollins said, “We have a family that is going to be deeply impacted by what happened here, and I really hope we’re going to be speaking more about domestic violence and the work we have to do to try to end it.”

