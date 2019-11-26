Police investigating after innocent bystander struck during shootout in Canton

CANTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are investigating after a woman was hit by a stray bullet during a shootout involving people firing from two vehicles in Canton late Monday night.

Officers responding to a report of shots fired in the area of York Street and Ledgewood Drive around 11 p.m. found a woman in her 20s suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to the leg, according to Canton police.

The woman was taken to an area hospital, where she is expected to be OK.

Police say she was hit by a stray bullet while people in two cars were firing at each other.

Neighbor Bill Baran told 7NEWS that he thought the gunfire was fireworks.

“We assumed it was fireworks,” he said. “We have a neighbor who throws parties with fireworks so that’s what we assumed.”

No arrests have been made in connection with the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to call Canton police.

