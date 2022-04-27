WEYMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - Officials are investigating after a Jeep crashed through a Weymouth home early Wednesday morning, with the driver allegedly fleeing before being found by police.

Officers responding to reports of a crash at a building at Bridge and Sea streets found a Jeep had smashed a hole into the home, police said. The driver allegedly ran away before police found him and took him to the hospital.

The homeowner was not injured and crews were working to remove the Jeep and board up the damage to the house.

No other information was immediately available.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)